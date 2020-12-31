By Cosmas Omegoh
Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has bemoaned the state of affairs in Nigeria.
“It is beyond dispute that the current state of affairs in our country is worrisome with the unprecedented insecurity of life and property, the unparalleled divisiveness among the component parts of the country, and the growing poverty of the vast majority of our citizens,” he said in a statement he personally signed.
He tasked leaders to seek a deeper reflection as the country heads into the New Year.
“The coming 2021 should be a year of deep reflection by the Nigerian Government and leaders to acknowledge the reality of the situation and pursue the widely recommended solutions for addressing these manifest obstacles to the cohesion, political stability, and socio-economic development of our country.”
Meanwhile, former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to shun ethnic, tribal and religious sentiments and focus on competence and credibility, when electing leaders into public offices.
Speaking to journalists at Awka, yesterday, Obi said it would be deceitful to tell Nigerians that the country was getting better, saying the country has continued to suffer under the burden of poor leadership.
He said the underlying severe economic conditions in the country aggravated the negative impact of Coronavirus pandemic, leaving the country in a severe economic recession.
Obi lamented that 2020 had been challenging with the nation taking the centre stage and being on the global news for the wrong reasons.
“A recent World Bank report shows that unless some urgent measures are taken, Nigeria’s economy will shrink further, pushing over 11 million people into poverty. If the 11 million people joins the already existing 98 million Nigerians living in poverty, then well over 50 per cent of the country would have been in poverty, a very catastrophic situation for the nation. What is more worrisome is that the majority of these people living in poverty are youths in their productive ages.
“The massive army of out-of-school children, the great number of unemployed graduates, the high prevalence of drug abuse among the youth, the worrisome level of insecurity and corruption in the country, the unbearable level of daily stress among Nigerians and other unpleasant reports emanating from the nation calls for serious worry among Nigerians.”
He expressed confidence that the country would be turned around for good if Nigerians decided to elect competent leaders who not only understand the workings of the economy and how to steer the nation to economic progress, but have integrity and proven records of financial prudence. He argued that competent leaders could only be elected if Nigerians can shun tribal and religious affiliations and shop for capable hands who can move the nation forward in all levels of government.
“The only reason political leaders continue to find excuses for their failures is because they are not competent. It is incompetence that fuels over dependence on oil revenues when many productive sectors are left unexplored. Corruption flourishes unfettered because we do not have competent and innovative leaders across different levels of government. If we can recruit capable hands into our public offices, our nation will be set on a path of economic growth and integrated development,” Obi said.
Language of cowards, generation of failures which failed to liberate this territory natives from the bondage of fulani criminals.
We this territory natives of this generation have defeated fulani criminals in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states. Fulani criminals which used the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates to keep Hausa people etc. under fulani rulership since 1804. Used Hausa people etc. of the north to dominate southern natives politically since 1960 and stole wealth of this territory natives.
We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory are now the government over our God given native land in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states. This territory natives now have security moving about their daily activities without fear of molest, harassment, stealing, killing by defeated fulani thugs nickname military, police etc.
Defeated fulani criminals are the ones who do not have security in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Defeated fulani thugs nickname military, police etc. are the ones who do not have security in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Complicit and collaborators of defeated fulani criminals are the ones who do not have security in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics.
Any individual or group which do not respect this territory natives’ victory over fulani criminals, must go down with fulani criminals.
Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive. Only the Sword decides.