Former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has paid glowing tribute to Chief Emeka Anyaoku who turns 90 on January 18, describing him as an astute diplomat of international repute who presents the positive image of the kind of Nigeria the world respects.

In a letter of felicitation he personally signed, Anyim recalled the glorious long period of service of Anyaoku to Nigeria and humanity in general, remarking that even many years after retirement, the Obosi high chief has continued to render invaluable services to the world.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation also praised Anyaoku for being an inspiration and a role model to many Nigerians.

Said Anyim: “Your Excellency, let me join your family, friends, associates and the International diplomatic community to congratulate you on this joyous occasion of your 90th birthday. I rejoice with your Excellency for the abundant blessings God has bestowed on you. At 90, you are still strong, agile and active both physically and mentally. You continue to offer your time and intellectual resources to serve humanity in various capacities.

By your outstanding and unblemished record of service throughout your tour of duty in Nigeria, at the Commonwealth and even in retirement, You have continued to bring honour and glory to our father land. You represent that face of Nigeria the world acknowledges and respects.

“You have done us proud as a respected citizen of the world; an accomplished diplomat of global repute; a statesman recognised and respected worldwide. You have remained a rare source of inspiration to both your contemporaries and the younger generations.

My prayer for your Excellency is that God Almighty will uphold you in good health and wisdom as you continue your worthy services to the glory of His holy name and the benefit of humanity.”