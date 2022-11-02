By Cosmas Omegoh

Former Commonwealth Secretary Chief Emeka Anyaoku has mourned the exit of Nigeria’s pioneer Aviation minister Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, describing him as a foremost nationalist.

Mbazulike who belonged to the last crop of the Zikist movement, passed away yesterday November 1 at the age of 93.

In a moving tribute, Anyaoku stated that Mbazulike Amaechi’s passing represented “a step to the end of the epoch of the stalwarts who played a seminal role in Nigeria’s attainment of independence in 1960,” insisting that “he was a foremost nationalist, and served meritoriously in the country’s first cabinet after independence as Aviation minister.”

Chief Anayoku maintained that “Mbazulike sustained until his death the belief in patriotism for a united Nigeria which was the common attribute of our founding fathers.”

Looking back, he noted: “I remember with fondness our joint presence in South Africa in December 2013, at the funeral of Nelson Mandela where, he, together with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and myself were invitees of the South African Government.

“Mbazulike Amaechi has left for emulation by the current crop of our national leadership, a worthy legacy of exemplary dedication and undiluted service to the peoples in all sections of Nigeria.” Then he added: “I therefore say fare thee well Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, a true symbol of an aspiring Nigerian nation.”