Gilbert Ekezie

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has said that the best option for Nigeria’s growth and development is restructuring that would return the country to regional system of government.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday, at the launch of a book “Contemporary Issues in Law and Society” (Legal Essay in Iyizoba’s tribute) and the inauguration of the African Women Forum for Good Governance (AWFG), an initiative of an Appeal Court judge, Justice Chinwe Iyizoba Rtd, he said if Nigeria is not restructured, all efforts to ensure peace and expected growth in the country, would be in futile.

Anyaoku, who described Justice Iyizoba as a distinguished lady who had a great and enviable career at the Bar, Bench and the academic environment, also decried the constant bashing of the Nigerian judiciary, calling on the executive and the judiciary arm of government to guard the integrity and independence of the judiciary as expected.

Anyaoku said Nigeria has the sound structure to lead it out of the present state, but how to operate it is the challenge the country is facing today. “We have the structure that can cope with the challenges the country faces- insecurity, climate change, economy – but like I have always said, the present structure of the country is not efficient, and cannot successfully cope with the present challenges the country faces today.”

Anyaoku who had been an advocate of restructuring of the architecture of governance of Nigeria, explained that the country was doing a lot better when it was a true federation of four regions. “Then each region was coping with its development, security, education and health facilities. So, we should return to the system because the present structure, in my view, is not likely to lead us to our destination. Also, I am concerned at the current wave of criticism of our judiciary. I am, however, calling on the judiciary and the executive arms of government to do more to ensure they do not provide grounds for casting aspersions on the integrity and the independence of the judiciary.”