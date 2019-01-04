Adewale Sanyaolu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Bende Federal House of Representatives and Igbere born business man, Chima Anyaso, has urged Nigerian to embrace uprightness in a bid to build an egalitarian society.

Anyaso’s call was contained in his New Year message at an interdenominational praise and worship church service to mark the end of 2018 and usher in the year 2019.

Anyaso also highlighted the importance of giving hope to the poor and giving meaning to the life of those who need help in all aspects of living.

“Putting God first in all endeavors is the only guarantee of success and we pray that God will grant us all victory, on every side, in this year 2019,’’ he assured.

Officiating Minister, Rev. Anyaoku Eke, prayed for prosperity for all Nigerians in 2019 while asking God that the New Year will restore hope to the hopeless or helpless and give meaning to the lives of those in need of any kind of help.

He called on the attendees to see to it that the work of God is being done by them on earth as, according to him, every man has a purpose to fulfil the work of his creator on earth.

He prayed for the Anyaso family while calling on God to grant HIM victory at the polls to enable him fulfil his dreams of representing Bende Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in fulfilment of Anyaso’s desire to improve the well-being of Bende People, Abia State and indeed the entire nation.