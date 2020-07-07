Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A top government official has declared that anyone one occupying a position of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu should not be suspected of any fraudulent activity.

According to the source who pleaded for anonymity because no one has been authorized to speak on the matter, said the probe is an affirmation that nobody under the present administration is above scrutiny.

The source explained on Tuesday to State House Correspondents that the interrogation of the anti-graft boss is to give him the opportunity to clear himself of weight allegations.

The source added that the investigation of the battled EFCC boss confirms the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

It assured that the administration will not prejudge anyone as it could be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

According to the source: “The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC

Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice,

it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given

opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are

weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody

is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody.

“The investigation is to reinforce transparency and

accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable

part of democracy.

“In such elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the

holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The Buhari

administration can be counted on to uphold fairness

andjustice at all times.”