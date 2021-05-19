From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Veteran Nollywood producer Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and ace actor Segun Arinze on Wednesday began a four-day action packed capacity building for over 150 movie producers in Delta State.

Anyiam-Osigwe, the National President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), would be joined by other resource persons in related fields at the workshop tagged “Delta State Film Weekender”.

Briefing reporters in Asaba, Osigwe said the participating budding producers in Asaba would be exposed various things in movie production that would impact on their growth in the industry.

She said the training was to enable the participants sustain the business and earn revenue to remain afloat in the wake of economic challenges.

According to her, the workshop is part of corporate social responsibility to the people, adding that ordinarily, participants would not have been able to afford the cost of training.

Osigwe described the training as a mega, adding that to deploy an Alexei Camera for one day all the way from Lagos would cost on average N500,000.

‘Delta State represents a very unique position for film making in Nigeria today.

‘Delta actually represents what was uniquely old Nollywood, there are lots of activities in content-making going on here.

‘At the end of the day, participants will go home with certificate, key knowledge in movie industry,’ she said.

Arinze said that, as resource persons, they would do their best to raise quality and competent film producers in the state.

The state chairman of AMP, Chidi Chijioke, thanked state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for creating the enabling environment for the industry to thrive.

He also lauded the AMP president, the executives and team of professionals for acknowledging the invitation to build the capacity of members in Delta.

‘In Delta, their are lots of knowledge but we need special skills. So, by this training, we are trying to introduce members in the state to new ideas,’ Chijioke said.