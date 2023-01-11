From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the death of the founder/Chief Executive Officer of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is a huge loss to the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by her exit.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari who condoled with the family said he shared in the pain of loss.

President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.

The President said he believes the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for the discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, will carry on her legacies.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of her soul.