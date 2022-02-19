Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is gradually warming his way to the enviable list of Nigerians with unforgettable feats. Born in a far-flung rural community of Ishiagu in Ebonyi state, Anyim’s humble background never revealed any inkling of a man destined for greatness.

Perhaps his ability to surmount the obvious limited opportunities available to him early in life ought to have given out the uniqueness of his character. He was never exposed to the visibility of urban environment and therefore was denied the benefits of early civilisations, ingredients that would otherwise have shaped his meteoric rise to fame.

He lived all through a community-based life style, passing through a local community primary school to a local community secondary education. He would not have competed for an admission into ivy universities, not for lack of intellectual prowess, but obviously for lack of opportunities to do so.

Yet, he was never deterred by such simple backgrounds, as he still emerged a reference point today in Nigeria. He may not have been announced by his academic feats, though he read law up to master’s degree level, but that is not the distinguishing factor of his life. His staying feats that appear to have enlisted him into the famous hall of the unforgettables in Nigeria today is simply the way he used powers bestowed on him to the benefit and admiration of majority of humanity. At a very youthful age of 39 years, he was elected a senator, representing Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone. At the age of 40 years, he became perhaps, the youngest president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was later to become the first non-career civil servant to occupy the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

The performance and the successes he achieved in those offices, however seem to have left behind an indelible footprint in the sands of his time. While many will like him and some may even loathe him, no one can reasonably argue against the fact that Anyim brought immense wealth and political stability to bear in the leadership of the Nigerian Senate while piloting its affairs as president.

Again, records still judge him correctly as the one who brought so much flavour and dexterity in the management of the administrative organ of the executive arm of government as SGF. So much was his impact in power that eminent Nigerians had described him in superlative languages in 2021 when he celebrated his 60th birthday. Many Nigerians have been speaking about this unique man. Sen. Michael Ama Nnachi represents Ebonyi South Senatorial district, Anyim’s senatorial zone in the Nigerian Senate. He spoke about Anyim.

He said: “If you’ve ever visited ishaigu, Anyim’s hometown before, you’ll know between his reign and now what he has made up of ishiagu as a community. So, he’s a very great man.”

Hon. Livinus Makwe the House of Representatives member representing Anyim’s federal Constituency said: “He is a philanthropist to the core, generous to a fault. Courageous and bold.” Sen. Ben Collins Ndu from Enugu State who incidentally was in the Senate the same time with Anyim described him this way: “He is somebody that can never fail you if you have anything to do with him. Highly reliable and very efficient and above all, trustworthy.”

Mike Ozekhome, human rights activist, said: “Here is a great Pan Nigerian who rose from the rungs of the ladder and climbed from a humble background.”

Muhammad Musa Argungu said when Anyim was a staff of Social Mobilisation Agency in Sokoto, he “was everywhere doing everything, he was able to save so many marriages. So many disputes and clashes between farmers and Fulanis were averted through his hard work. He was able to bring territorial order to quite a number of people seeking social justice.”

Prof Jerry Gana, former minister stated: “I was very pleased to notice that he had a first class brain with first class thoughts, ideas and service and I was pleased to have the opportunity of appointing him as one of my special assistants.”

Abdusalami Abubakar, former Head of State, informed: “He has done very well in his capacity as a legal adviser and his potentials were realized by the various appointments in the panels he has been appointed to.”

Sen. Jonathan Zwingina who also was in the Senate the same time with Anyim said: “I have known him as a very sincere and dependable friend. No one is perfect but Anyim is someone you can depend on.” Former President, General Ibrahim Babangida, said of Anyim: “He has a very pleasant disposition towards people. A very respectable person and his presence is always felt during discussions on issues concerning the country. ”

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was in the saddle when Anyim was the president of the Senate said: “He is one man who was given opportunity to run and he showed that he can manage and make good use of that opportunity.” Sen. Ken Nnamani, former Senate President, noted: “I will describe him as a very cheerful person, you can hardly get him angry but when he does, he roars like a lion, being of large breath. But generally speaking, he is a cheerful person and kindly disposed.”

Senator David Mark, another Senate President after Anyim said: “I must say that Anyim didn’t disappoint as president of the senate. I think he did his best and always put the nation first.”

Senator Bukola Saraki, another former Senate President said of Anyim: “Over the years by virtue of his time as both senate president and SGF, he has always showed himself as a team player, someone who believes in inclusion and finding solutions to problems.” Senator Ahmad Lawan, the current Senate President noted that: “We were very proud of him when he represented the parliament of the National Assembly as its chairman But of course, he also distinguished himself as the SGF. That itself was another responsibility that tested his capacity and leadership skills and he discharged himself creditably well.”

Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, said “Nigerians will continue to remember his contributions.” Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Deputy Senate President under Anyim stated; “Anyim Pius will be remembered as somebody who came through one of the greatest turbulent moments in the senate and was able to calm tempers and bring sanity into the senate.”

Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa said: “There is nothing as good as dealing with a man with conscience so he should be remembered as a man that is committed to his job, a child of God and a humble leader.”

To Sen. Abdul Umar Yandoma, “He has all it takes to govern and was a very close friend of everyone in the senate.”

Another Senator, Datti Baba Ahmed, said of him: “He is a solution provider and problem solver. He treats Nigerians as Nigerians.”

Sen. Stella Adaeze Oduah said Anyim “is uniquely honest. He will say things as they are, but in a very nice way, will tell you the truth,” while to Sen. Uche Lillian Ekwunife, “Pius Anyim is an excellent leader. He is never tired of teaching and giving out his best. During the time he was senate president, he served this country meritoriously.” Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe also stated: “He is a quintessential Igbo man. He is a self-starter and has distinguished himself in many areas from being a senator to senate president and being the SGF.”

To Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, “He is a politician’s politician, a responsible leader and equally an administrator of significant competence. He took his responsibility very seriously.” Sen. Dino Melaye said of him: “He is a gentleman per excellence, highly enterprising, very industrious and believes in the Nigerian state.”

Ghali Umar Na’Abba, former speaker of the House of Representative said: “Any leader who survives more than one year in the National Assembly at the time Anyim assumed leadership of the National Assembly is definitely not a complacent person and complacency is not an attribute of leadership. So, Anyim is a good leader and he led well.”

Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The distinguishing features of Anyim is not the humility and accessibility people talk about. I believe it is that he has been able to yield himself to be an instrument in the hands of God.”

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, under whom Anyim served as SGF said of Anyim. “During my time as president, I can state firmly that you are a devoted patriot who is always willing to give his best towards the advancement of our nation. I recall your immense contributions to the success of the landmark Centenary celebration in 2014 which was a great contribution in the life of our administration and our nation.”

Namadi Sambo, former vice president when Anyim was the SGF stated this about him: “You need somebody first and foremost in terms of leadership to be honest, be able to deliver and keep his promises, and somebody that is hardworking. All the qualities Sen. Anyim pius has.”

Boss Mustapha, current SGF said: “He has been a very resourceful man in the course of his political life, demonstrating ability, tenacity and great effort at uniting the different shades of opinion in the Nigerian Senate.” MD Abubakar, former Inspector-General of Police said: “Pius Anyim is a man of excellence who is very committed to Nigeria and I have seen him work excellently in public service.” JK Gadzama said of him: “He is an example of a gentleman par excellence and we want many Anyims around us in different parts of the country.” And for Mela Audu Nunghe: “He is a peaceful man and will always maintain his calm.” Rear Admiral Peter Ebhaleme, former Chairman, Directorate of Military Pension: “I say without mincing words, if we have his likes in government, whether from the Muslim or Christian class, Nigeria will go forward.”

Aruma Oteh, former Treasurer with the World Bank said: “He is a leader that distinguishes himself because he focuses on what needs to be done instead of seeking credit.” Prof George Obiozor, President General Ohaneze Ndigbo stated: “He has proven to be one of our best and brightest and we are very delighted with his progress in politics as a young statesman and patriot.”

John Nnia Nwodo, former President General Ohaneze Ndigbo said of Anyim: “He keeps nothing back, means well and is impatient for results. He is a man I think we will hear more about in the future.”

Sen. Joseph Obinna Ogba said: “He is one of the greatest leaders not just in the South-East but in Nigeria.”

Dr Uzodinma Adirieje, past president Abia State University Alumni where Anyim graduated: “He was a core parliamentarian, working for the interest of the people.”

Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, CEO of Stanel Group said: “Anyim Pius Anyim is a living legend and a major hope for the Nigerian youth.”

Ferdinand Agu, Chief of Staff to Sen. Anyim as SGF said: “He has this ability to understand the possibilities of a situation and at the same time dimensions of its limitations. Within those boundaries of the possibilities and limits, he is creative in seeking a solution.”

Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, Former ADC to Sen. Anyim stated: “He does everything with patience and humility, which is why he is always successful.” Former governor, Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo noted: “Very few men are like him, with diligence and commitment to service.”

Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor, Sokoto state stated: “Anything that will relate to the betterment of the people, he is always ready to relate and see how we can bring peace in the country.” Lucky Igbinedion, former governor of Edo State said: “His ability to navigate the National Assembly as Senate President in ensuring they were not puppets to the executive arm of the government endeared him to me.”

Boni Haruna, former Governor Adamawa State stated: “He can swim in any kind of storm because of his loyal and humble disposition.”

Babangida Aliyu, former governor Niger State: “He is a very calculative person when it comes to politics so I believe Nigerians will benefit tremendously from his efforts.”

Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives and former governor Imo State: “Sen. Anyim is equipped with significant executive and legislative understanding carrying out his responsibilities with dignity of purpose.”

Goni Sheikh, former Permanent Secretary stated: “In my interactions with him, I found him to be a very humble, hardworking and jovial person with his own sense of humour.”

Dr Habib Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office: “I will describe him as a kind boss. He gives you minimal supervision and expects the best.”

Dr Linus Awute, Former Permanent Secretary said: “I saw him as somebody who never played politics with national issues.”

Mohammed Bukar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Housing said: “The combination of talents in civil service and politics moulded him to provide the kind of leadership that propelled the efficiency in the offices he held. He is actually held in higher pedestal.”