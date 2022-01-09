Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim on Saturday charged the Super Eagles to go all out for the top prize for the tournament.

In a goodwill message to the team, Anyim noted that he is gladdened by the team’s qualification for the 33rd Edition of the African Cup of Nations 2021 tournament which kicks off on today, January 9, 2022, in Cameroon.

“As you join the other teams from the rest of Africa to compete for the trophy, I want you to be assured that Nigerians are praying for your success.

“I am glad that after some hiccups and postponements due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the bi-annual soccer fiesta is finally here again.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I therefore urge you all, our national soccer pride and worthy Ambassadors, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, to go out there with courage and confidence, once again, in Garoua, Cameroon, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and make us proud, as you file out to engage the Pharohs of Egypt in the Group D opening game. And thereafter continue to show the stuff you are made of in the other games until you win the final game and bring home the golden Cup.”