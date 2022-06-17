From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) vice presidential candidate.

Anyim, in a statement, on Friday, described Okowa as a cool headed and focused leader.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, “Senator Okowa has remained a cool-headed and focused leader who has, over the years, devoted his time and energy to the service of our dear country in various capacities”.

“I have no doubt that Sen Okowa will effectively compliment our presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar for the urgent task of rescuing, reuniting and rebuilding our dear country”.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .