From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) vice presidential candidate.
Anyim, in a statement, on Friday, described Okowa as a cool headed and focused leader.
According to him, “Senator Okowa has remained a cool-headed and focused leader who has, over the years, devoted his time and energy to the service of our dear country in various capacities”.
“I have no doubt that Sen Okowa will effectively compliment our presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar for the urgent task of rescuing, reuniting and rebuilding our dear country”.
Leave a Reply