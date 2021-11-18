From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The declaration of former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim for President of the country come 2023 election has been seen by an Igbo youth group, South East Youths for Equity Alliance(SEYEA) as a motivation to other Igbo politicians to quickly indicate their interest.

The group which has been canvassing for a power shift to the South East has commended Anyim for his bold step taken to aspire for the most exalted seat in the country,maintaining that it is a motivational factor to the zone.

In a statement by the National President of the group on Thursday Ekeh Chimezie ,it noted that Anyim’s declaration will serve as a motivation to other Igbo politicians in the South East to also make their intention known.

He said “This is indeed a political motivation to us and other groups soliciting for a Nigerian President of South East extraction. We therefore laud him for the declaration especially being the first South East Presidential hopefuls to officially declare interest.” Chimezie said.

Also, he added “Having excelled in all the various political offices and positions held, prominent among others, we are confident that he possesses the character, sagacity, will, contacts, experience and drive to run for this office to the later, being the current highest political office holder in South East.

“A check on him has it that he is someone who can solve complex problems, work with others and has the ability to confront the challenges facing education, environment, security, economy and human rights in Nigeria.

“But more importantly, He is a critical thinker who won’t let political ideology and “alternative facts” distort his judgment for a better, united and prosperous Nigeria.” Chimezie stated.

However, the group has called on other South East Presidential hopefuls in Various Political parties to follow Anyim’s bold step and declare interests and work hard to fly the party’s Presidential flag.

According to Chimezie “This will go along way to show how ready and desirous we are over this collective presidential bid as a people.

