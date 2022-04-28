From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has promised to stabilise the polity, if elected as president in the 2023 general elections.

Anyim made the promise at a consultative meeting with former ministers, who served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday night, in Abuja. He noted that his first assignment as president would be to reunite Nigerians and reduce mutual suspicion.

The former SGF, who catergorised the challenges confronting the country into economic, political and social, said the most critical is political process through which leaders are recruited.

According to him, whether the country recovers in 2023 or sinks further in the myriad of problems confronting it, will be dependent on the kind of leadership that emerges. Consequently, he stated that the country cannot afford to make mistake in the choice of its leader in the 2023 polls.

“Today people will wake up and talk about 2023 election but you and I know, that what we are really into is the process of recruiting a new leader for Nigeria; if we recruit the wrong leader, we sink further, if we recruit the right leader, the country will be recovered,” he stated.