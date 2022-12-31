From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed dismay over the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, who passed on, within the week. Anyim, in a statement, described the late Obiozor as an erudite scholar, intellectual and diplomat, who served Nigeria, Ndigbo and humanity with uncommon dedication, commitment, integrity and selflessness.

The Former Senate President noted that the deceased was a leader, who “had the courage of his convictions and always expressed his views on national issues with boldness, clarity, candour and high sense of responsibility.”

According to him, as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at a very challenging time in the history of Ndigbo, Prof. Obiozor brought his incisive intellect, capacity, resourcefulness, deep understanding of issues, exposure and wide contacts to bear on the management of the affairs of Ndigbo.

“May Nigeria know peace, unity, justice, equity and prosperity; ideals Prof. Obiozor believed in and devoted his time, energy and resources fighting for.”

Similarly, the deputy minority leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, expressed deep grief over the death of the Ohaneze leader. Okechukwu, in a statement, described Obiozor as a patriot, who paid his dues in the advancement of both national and Igbo causes.”