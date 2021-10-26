From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Leaders and major stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, yesterday, rallied support for the new state executive committee of the party in the state.

The party leaders and stakeholders in their separate remarks on the just concluded stake congresses of the party, expressed confidence in the ability of the new state executive committee, led by Tochukwu Okorie, to take the party to Ebonyi Government House in 2023.

Former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and the party leader in the state, Anyim Pius Anyim, expressed support for the new chairman of the party, Okorie.

The former Senate president said with Okorie as the chairman of PDP in Ebonyi, the opposition party was well positioned to rescue the state from the grips of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said there was no merit in the allegations made by Silas Onu that the party failed to follow due process in the congress that elected Okorie.

He insisted that the PDP congress that elected Okorie met all necessary democratic ethos and process, stressing that the new chairman equally met all necessary requirements to stand election in the congress as against the claims of Onu.

He called on all the leaders, stakeholders and members of the party in the state and beyond to support the new chairman to reposition the party to takeover Ebonyi Government House in 2023.

“The chairman of our party in Ebonyi State, Okorie, emerged in a free, fair and transparent congress. He beat his opponent with over 100 votes. It is important to state that Okorie met all the necessary requirements for the congress. I, therefore, urge members of the party in the state to support him in the onerous task of repositioning the party,” he said

National Vice Chairman of the party (South East zone), Ali Odefa, who also hails from Ebonyi, said the congress that produced Okorie, was the best congress ever conducted by the party in the state.

