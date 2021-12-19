“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls.”

—Nanette L. Avery

By Daniel Kanu

When the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, indicated interest to run for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2023 elections, he, indeed, set the ball rolling on the realisation of the quest for president of Igbo extraction.

Anyim took this bold step when some other political gladiators from the Southeast with similar ambition are still dragging their feet.

As this declaration gathers momentum, Anyim at different fora had said: “It is no longer rumour that I am running for the president in 2023, it is rather real and the desire to restore Nigeria to its past glories and bring peace, brotherly love to the people are my driving force”.

After he left office in 2015 as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim had quietly retired to his second office, his farm, while also keeping his law firm alive.

The only time he was in the news before now was when he went to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on his own volition aware that his name has been mentioned by someone who was being investigated by the anti-graft agency.

As a Nigerian politician and one who has been in exalted office, observers say there is nothing wrong even by an invitation from the anti-graft body, but the outcome of the invitation should be the concern.

So far, he has walked tall, standing in integrity and competence.

Going by his antecedents, Anyim does not only unapologetically believe in one Nigeria, but also that the country can only remain united and in peace on the basis of justice, fair play and equity.

It is not surprising that since he made the official declaration of interest he has continued to receive tremendous boost and massive support from the North, South, West and East, his base.

In the North, for instance, where he is deepening his campaign, a coalition of over 30 Northern civil society organisations and youth groups under the umbrella of Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (ACCSON) endorsed his presidential objective.

The groups recently addressed a world press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna where they adopted Anyim as their presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

The inauguration was conducted by Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, first chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, who said that Anyim remains a candidate to beat.

Still in the North, another powerful political movement, Nigerians Ask for Anyim, NA4A, also endorsed him as the best person for the job come 2023.

The group said he was the most preferred to realise the long-awaited dream of the Igbo presidency.

Senator Anyim has mapped out strategies for different regions, as well as pledging to pursue them rigorously and pragmatically.

Erudite scholar, Prof Babs Sheriff Folarin who shares the sentiment that the Southeast needs to be supported to produce the next Nigerian president said that he does not envy anyone that would want to succeed President Buhari because the individual must have the capacity and will power to deliver, not just a rabble rouser or the inexperienced.

He told Sunday Sun that Senator Anyim possesses finer credentials and requisite know-how required for the office.

Folarin said: “Among one of the eminently qualified persons of Igbo origin to lead Nigeria is Senator Pius Anyim. He’s been Senate President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and by extension a statesman who understands Nigeria.

“What more can you ask for? What better qualifications do you wish for in the president of Nigeria? He’s well educated and he has the requisite practical experience. And we should give the Southeast a chance to make them feel like Nigerians”.

Senator Anyim seems to be coming out bold and with full confidence.

Perhaps he is working on the benefit of insight, hindsight, and foresight. He said 2023 would not be the first time that destiny will beckon on him for a rescue mission for Nigeria.

Anyim so far is giving a good account of himself. He is going about his campaign with persuasion and many are buying into it.

He knows that anybody coming out today to win the presidency of Nigeria must be somebody of his generation, 1999, a former governor, senator, minister, ambassador etc. And he fits in properly.

But will he perform if he becomes Nigeria’s president with numerous unseen forces? The answer is in the womb of time.

Senator Pius Anyim Pius was born on February 19, 1961 and hails from Ivo, Ebonyi State. He attended Ishiagu High School, the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba and Imo State University, Uturu (1983-1987) where he studied law.

He took office in the Senate on May 1999 and was appointed President of the Senate in August 2000.