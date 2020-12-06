The political squabble between the Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, seems to have taken a new dimension as the Commissioner for Investment and Abuja Liaison, Government of Ebonyi State, Joseph Nkama Ekumankama, has withdrawn as surety for the former Senate President.

Nkama was a surety to Anyim when he was detained while under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Recall Anyim was questioned for his role in the alleged mismanagement of ecological fund while in office as Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), among other matters. In a letter addressed to the chairman of the EFCC dated November

30, 2020, Nkama informed the anti-graft body of his withdrawal as a surety, siting the recent event involving Senator Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team.

He said that recent events in his state has given him food for thought as his conscience could no longer tolerate his continued stand as surety for Anyim.

The letter reads in part: “I, Ekumankama, Joseph Nkama, Commissioner of Investment & Abuja Liaison, Ebonyi State Government, wish to formally withdraw as the surety for His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

“You may recall Sir, that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was detained while under investigation and when given bail conditions by commission, I availed myself as his surety knowing fully well the adverse effect his action and inaction could impose on my constitutional rights should he decides to act in a manner devoid of the expectation of him by the Commission.

“Sir, I regret to inform you that recent events in the last two weeks in my state has given me food for thought and my conscience could no longer allow me to continue to stand as a surety for Senator Pius Anyim.”

Sunday Sun gathered that the development may not be unconnected with the fight between Umahi and Anyim which broke out shortly after the governor defected from the PDP to the APC.