From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, has ordered his appointees and supporters to cease further attacks on former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, former governor Sam Egwu, Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East, Ali Odefa, and all PDP leaders in the state.

The governor also apologised to Anyim, Egwu, PDP leaders and all persons who may have come under verbal attacks and accusations following the recent misunderstanding between him and SGF.

There has been exchange of verbal attacks, accusations and counter-accusations from the camps of the two Ebonyi leaders since the defection of the governor from PDP to APC.

The governor, who insisted he had no regret joining the APC, however said he would not keep quiet and allow the state to degenerate into political tension.

Umahi spoke at Umuchima Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during a groundbreaking ceremony of housing project for Ebonyi civil/public servants.

He directed all government appointees, APC members and supporters to desist from further attacks on Anyim, Egwu and all PDP leaders in the state.

The governor said those in his government are only allowed to correct any distorted fact or information against his administration.

He said: “I have directed that nobody should abuse anybody, even if I am abused, it goes with the job. Do not abuse anybody but you can always put any distorted information straight,”