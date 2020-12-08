From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki
Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, has ordered his appointees and supporters to cease further attacks on former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, former governor Sam Egwu, Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East, Ali Odefa, and all PDP leaders in the state.
The governor also apologised to Anyim, Egwu, PDP leaders and all persons who may have come under verbal attacks and accusations following the recent misunderstanding between him and SGF.
There has been exchange of verbal attacks, accusations and counter-accusations from the camps of the two Ebonyi leaders since the defection of the governor from PDP to APC.
The governor, who insisted he had no regret joining the APC, however said he would not keep quiet and allow the state to degenerate into political tension.
Umahi spoke at Umuchima Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during a groundbreaking ceremony of housing project for Ebonyi civil/public servants.
He directed all government appointees, APC members and supporters to desist from further attacks on Anyim, Egwu and all PDP leaders in the state.
The governor said those in his government are only allowed to correct any distorted fact or information against his administration.
He said: “I have directed that nobody should abuse anybody, even if I am abused, it goes with the job. Do not abuse anybody but you can always put any distorted information straight,”
The Aro-Uzo Quisling,Mazi Dave Nwaeze Umahi, does make me reminisce on
two notorious Aro-Uzo triators; Chief Kinsely Ozumba Mbadiwe and Prof.
Anthony Ukpabi Asika.
The former, Chief K .O. Mbadiwe became our Biafran Foreign Minister after our
Ijaw Biafran Foreign Mininster,Lt.Colonel George T. Krubo defected to Nigeria
and became Pol Pot Yakubu Gowon’s Nigerian Envoy to the Soviet Union.
The Aro-Uzo crook, K.O. Mbadiwe travelled to America and checked into Astorial
Hotel,Manhattan in New York.
From there,K .O . Mbadiwe mobilized thousands of Eastern Nigerian students
in the USA,to abandon their studies and to work in order to raise money for our
Biafran War Efforts.
Renowned Singers like Bob Dylan , Joan Baez et al,travelled all over the US
and Europe holding concerts in order to raise funds for Biafran War Efforts.
All the monies (millions of dollars and pound sterlings) thus raised by the
above groups went into a common Bank Account opened by the Aro-uzo
triator, Chief K.O. Mbadiwe.
But the Aro-Uzo triator, Chief K.O. Mbadiwe remitted neither a cent nor a
farthing back home to our Biafran Government.
He simply misappropriated all the monies.
Chief K.O. Mbadiwe did return home with his humiliating and insulting advise to
us Ndigbo,qoute,”If we can’t defeat them, then we join them,” unquote.
Oh dear! That was indeed a blot on the escutcheon of man.
And the latter, the other Aro-Uzo traitor, Prof. Anthony Ukpabi Asika became
Pol Pot Yakubu Gowon’s Civilian Administrator of his gobbledygook East
Central State.
While,Ukpabi Nwa Asika hobnobbed, dined,feted and wined with our Nigerian
enemies, Pol Pot Yakubu Gowon’s Nigerian Army of morons and vandals
armed and supported by two World Powers; the Arch-Imperialist Britain and
the Revisionist Soviet Union,were busy slaughtering our hapless and innocent
Igbo,children,men and women in cold blood and for a bloody thirty monthes.
There in Ebony State is an Aro-Uzo Quisling, Dave Nwa Umahi, who is publicly
bragging now about his shameless betrayal of his Political Party ,the PDP but
also his Ebony people in particular and Ndigbo in general.
If that bloody Reprobate must defect from PDP to APC, he must not be
allowed to do so,taking along with him his PDP Mandate as a Governor to
the APC Party.
That bloody fucking traitor must be forced to resign first before he would dare
try to move to that Axis of Evil Party of Igbophobes, the so called APC Party.
Dave Nwa Umahi,is a damned traitor and he is unfit to be an Igbo Governor.
If there are Bakassi,IPOB and MASSOB Millenials in Ebony State,let them rally
round and hound that traitor and his family out of not only Ebonyi State but
also out of our entire Igboland to Ugwuawusa,
That was the fate of Prof.Ukpabi Asika and his family.
Dave Nwa Umahi must be expelled from Alaigbo.
” Ndi Ebonyi chenu echiche.
David Nwa Umahi na acho anyi Ndigbo ife
Chupu ya na Alaigbo.”