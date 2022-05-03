Former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, has urged the faithful to continue to make sacrifices in prayers and fasting for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, even as they enjoy the festivities that come with the celebration.

The sacrifice, Anyim said, is most needed now that the country is going through difficult times in combating worsening economic downturn, insecurity and other threats to the comfort and wellbeing of the citizens and our country. He encouraged moslem faithful and in deed all Nigerians to have faith in Almighty Allah and face the future with renewed hope and optimism.

“As you celebrate the festivities, I also enjoin all Moslem faithful to continue to make sacrifices for the peace and continued progress of out dear country, Nigeria as she grapples with deteriorating economy, insecurity and other threats to her corporate existence,” Anyim added.

