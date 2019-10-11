Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has declared that anyone who criticises the Buhari-led administration has a sinister motive.

This is even as he said the present administration was working tirelessly to put the country on a right path.

Akume, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, blamed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for destroying the country’s economy, turning blind eye on insecurity and siphoning funds meant to provide electricity in its 16 years rule.

“When people talk so much about this government negatively, I believe they have sinister motive and purpose. Sincerely, they are no angels in government but there is a big difference between what was and what is. The system was bad when this government came on board in 2015. And at the time we came, virtually all sector of the economy had broken down. There was serious security breaches. You can testify that a lot has been done by this government to stem the tide of insecurity. When I was in the Senate, I happened to be a member of the committee on defence, we visited the North East and virtually everything was bad.