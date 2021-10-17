From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi said any appointee or member of the ruling party in the state that is working clandestinely to succeed governor Yahaya Bello at this period without first working assiduously for the success of the governor’s presidential ambition is doing a great disservice to the governor in particular and the state in general.

The three time senator representing Kogi Wes senatorial district made the disclosure over the weekend during the occasion of the celebration of Iyara cultural day festival while fielding questions from newsmen.

According to Adeyemi, governor Yahaya Bello has done so much in transforming the state in the last six years such that every right thinking Kogites needs to give him his total support to ensure he becomes the president come 2023.

“To me I see it as a wasted energy and a great disservice for anybody in this government to be working behind the scenes to succeed our great leader, every other ambition now must be subsumed under his mission and vision to rule and transform Nigeria

” As for me I have already started consultations with eminent Nigerians on the need to give our energetic governor the needed support to clinch the APC ticket. I have had one -on- one discussions with over 16 governors , and over sixty percent of members of the National Assembly and many more prominent Nigerians, yet the real campaign has not even started.

” Yes I believe power shift is desirable in the state but not expedient for t now because governor Yahaya Bello has demonstrated enough sincerity and fear of God in his dealings with every segment of the state

” He said it often and often and he still repeated same today (Saturday) that he believes in fairness , equity and justice to every senatorial district and indeed every segment of the state, he is not a man (like past governors in the state )who said one thing and did the other. He is too honourable to fail his words

” Look let me tell you the reasons I am supporting governor Bello for president, apart from supporting my return to the senate, governor Yahaya Bello is a highly focused and detribalized Nigerian who does not deal with you on the basis of your religion or where you come from

” He is energetic ,very intelligent and Imbued with a great deal of native intelligence and a good manager of men and resources who has distinguished himself as the best governor that Kogi State has ever produced

” And if such a young man can do so much in Kogi State, I believe if given the chance, he can repeat the feat in Nigeria because right now nobody is talking about marginalisation again , he has United all the ethnic groups and has made the state one of the most secured

“Governor Yahaya Bello has not derailed at an point in time in his developmental agenda and I will not be a party to those who want us to criticize him for doing the right thing , he needs our support now more than ever before” he added.

