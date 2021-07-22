By Chinelo Obogo

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has commended the Federal Government for removing seven per cent surcharge on imported aircraft and spares and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the support it has given to the operators.

Chairman of Air Peace who is also the Vice Chairman of AON, Allen Onyema, who spoke on behalf of the body, condemned what he said was the distortion of the proceedings at the Senate on July 6, 2021 by some sections of the media when he made presentation on behalf of the airlines on the challenges facing the operators .

Onyema said that the Senate Committee on Aviation held an interactive meeting with all the aviation agencies in Nigeria led by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and domestic airlines represented by the AON leadership in which he represented the association as Vice President and made presentation on behalf of the body. He said since July 7, 2021, airlines have been clearing their aircraft spares and aircraft without having to pay any seven per cent surcharge.

“The meeting was called by the Senate to discuss the reasons for the recent upsurge in flight delays and flight cancellations among other issues and challenges facing the aviation industry. It was on this occasion that AON made its presentation of challenges facing all the airlines.

