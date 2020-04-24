The Aguobu-Owa Peoples Palliatives Project (AOPP) has commenced the disbursement of relief packages to indigent persons from six villages in two communities of Eziowa and Ozom, Aguobu-Owa.

Aguobu-Owa is headquarter town of Ezeagu Local Government Area in Enugu State.

Inaugurating the Task Team for the disbursement of the palliative, National Coordinator of the AOOP, Prof. Chiweyite Ejike, advised the five-member body to maintain social distance and other protocols listed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health in the discharge of their duty.

“We have so far discovered about 150 extremely poor persons in the two communities, please use this opportunity to educate them on the ravaging effects and dire consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Do not allow people to crowd around you or let beneficiaries or others touch or hug you,” Prof. Ejike said.