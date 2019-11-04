The profile of Accord Party governorship candidate, Mr Ebizimo Diriyai has shot up after his sterling performance at the Bayelsa governorship debate.

From analysis of Bayelsans on Social Media, Diriyai showed through his performance and victory at the debate that he is the third force Bayelsans need.

The candidate who is a part-time Pastor at Salvation Ministries is the son of Brig-Gen Stanley Womotimi Diriyai and hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, same as the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

The debate, which held at the Trendy Event Centre, Yenagoa, was organised by the Push Africa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with radio stations in the state.

The panel for the debate was led by Mr Okhiria Agbonsuremi, who is a seasoned journalist. Other members of the panel were Freston Akpo (Radio Bayelsa); Bukola Samuel-Weimimo (TVC) and Ezenwa Nwagwu of the Partners for Electoral Reform.

Aside Diriyai of AP, other governorship candidates that participated in the debate were Eneyi Zidongha (GPN), Blessing Clement (MPN), and Senator Douye Diri of the PDP.

Some key political stakeholders, including supporters of the PDP and the APC are worried by the highly rated presentations of the Accord Party flag bearer, at the debate which has endeared him to Bayelsans.

While some from the Civil Society groups in the state are routing for Diriyai above the contending parties of APC and PDP, others said votes for the Accord Party candidate will provide the needed focused leadership devoid of issues of godfathers rocking the PDP and APC.

One of his supporters in Yenagoa, Frankland Teimo said the Accord Party candidate is now seen as the people’s choice to birth a new and transformed Bayelsa.