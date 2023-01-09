From Fred Itua, Abuja

Action People’s Party (APP), has called for the arrest of the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi following his wife’s alleged attack on Kano State New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP Governorship Candidate, Abba Yusuf.

APP Chairman, Uche Nnadi in a statement made available to newsmen lamented that the continued stay in office of the DG is huge source of concern.

According to Nnadi, recent accusations trailing the agency in the past weeks, poses a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of free and fair election.

He recalled the discovery of secret suit, eventually thwarted, filed by the DSS seeking arrest of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele over trumped up allegation of terrorism financing.

He also recalled attempt to get INEC Chairman Yakubu Mahmoud sacked to prevent use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS in the forthcoming elections.

Nnadi stated that these unwarranted attacks especially the detention of NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf on the orders of the DG wife, Aisha and attack on President of Middle Belt youth Forum and PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Godwin Meliga, won’t be let go unpunished or ignored by political parties.

He insists that DG DSS, Bichi should be arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack and detention of Kano gubernatorial candidate, as well as other recent unlawful actions by the security agency.