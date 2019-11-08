Jude Chinedu, Enugu

African People Alliance (APA) has filed a suit at the Enugu State High Court praying the court orders Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to conduct local government elections within 30 days.

Joined in the suit, number E/915/2019, which came up for mention, yesterday, was Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Enugu State Attorney General, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as first, second and third respondents.

Presiding judge, Justice Ebere Egumgbe, told parties in the case to fasttrack the matter by submitting written applications and counter objections.

“The court is giving both parties time to expressly submit written applications and counter objections on the matter as well as exchange such submissions with each other before the next sitting date. By the adjourned date, which is December 11, the court will sit for hearing and argument on the case and after that give its judgment,” Justice Egumgbe said.

APA, through its counsel, Daniel Ogbe, had approached the court to compel the governor to conduct local government elections arguing that the tenure for serving elected officials expires December 4.

The party also prayed the courtto restrain Governor Ugwuanyi from appointing caretaker committee chairmen for council after the expiration of tenure of current officials.