From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

It was like a carnival during the weekend as the Apams Funeral Undertakers Ltd commissioned its national office built in Onitsha even as the CEO/Chairman of the company, Sir Kelvin Chukwumaobi, celebrated his 52nd birthday.

The spectacular event witnessed the presence of clergymen, government functionaries, captains of industries and many others.

The CEO of St. Charles Borromeo Specialist Hospital, Rev Fr Dr Izunna Okonkwo who spoke to the press at the event while congratulating Sir Chukwumaobi on his 52nd birthday, described him as a hard-working young man who loved his family, disclosing that the Apams boss has brought a lot of innovations to the funeral undertaking services as his company treats dead bodies with dignity, love and respect.

“He has empowered hundreds of youths who are currently working under his organization. He is a philanthropist per excellence.”

In a chat with Daily Sun, the Apams Funerals Boss, Chief Chukwumaobi said it was an annual birthday celebration though from inside.

He also said the grand opening of its national headquarters in Onitsha signifies the central point of its funeral services in Nigeria.

“The Onitsha headquarters is the operational office that controls all other branches of Apams Funerals including Lagos, Abuja, and Abia. We have covered the entire South East, entered the South-South and Lagos, Abuja. The new head office is quite unique and different from the normal casket plazas owned by Apams. We have pioneered the fixing of elevators as lifts in Onitsha instead of the normal staircase in most buildings here. With various office complexes, a conference hall and chariots for our funeral homes.

On his 52nd birthday, he said he appreciates God for life and the journey so far despite all the challenges.

He noted that the prevailing hardship in the country is affecting business generally including the funeral business which deals with the death of loved ones though inevitable.

“Those who are supposed to be patronising us to give their loved ones a befitting goodbye are also crying too because of the economic situation in the country but we hope that 2023 will usher in better leadership that can fix Nigeria again.

I thank God for adding another year to my life. I’m happy because I know many have gone in this life with some not clocking 50 before passing on. My being alive is not by my making but by the grace of God,” he said.

Others who spoke to the press poured encomiums on the Apams boss over his humanitarian services.