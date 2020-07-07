The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it generated over $171.142 million ( about N52.369 billion) from export trade and N227.347 billion revenue in six months between January and June 2020. The money, which was generated between January and June 2020 was remitted into Federal Government’s coffers by the Command. Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Muhammed Abba-Kura, said the total amount of the goods exported through Apapa Port was 1.642 million tonnes with Free On Board (FOB) value.

According to him, the exported goods include; agricultural products, mineral resources and steel bars among others. On the revenue, he said there was a steady improvement in revenue collection all through the half of the year except for the month of May, which recorded a decline of about N3.531 billion when compared between year 2019 and 2020. He explained that the command in half year of 2019 collected a total sum of N203.264 billion as Customs duty and others like 7 per cent surcharge, VAT, 1 per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) among others.He said the N227.3 billion collected between January and June 2020 represents an increase of N24.082 billion or 10.59 per cent compared to the previous year.