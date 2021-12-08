By Steve Agbota

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it intercepted 13 containers of illicit imports ranging from drugs, foreign parboiled rice, tomoto pastes, used clothings and others worth N285 billion in November 2021 alone.

Customs Area Controller of Apapa Customs, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim Malanta stated this in Lagos on Tuesday, said that this brought the total number of seizures to 97 between January-November 2021 with overall duty paid value of N7.8 billion.

Recall that seizure of 46.55 kg of cocaine concealed on vessels MV KARTERIA and CHAYANEE NAREE with a street value of N13.2 billion was also recorded recently by the Command.

“Notable among the seized items are hard substance like Captagon pills, Cocaine, Tramadol, Codeine syrup, Foreign par boiled rice, Tomato paste, used clothings. These were seizures made based on clear contravention of sections 46, 47 and 161 of CEMA (Customs and Excise Management Act) Cap C45 LFN 2004.

“We will not sacrifice proper examination on the altar of trade facilitation, and we will not relent on sharing intelligence to alert the system on false declaration even after examination or release of falsely declared item. Concealments will always be unveiled through the use of forensic manifest management system and synergy with other sister agencies in the port.

“While appreciating our compliant traders for keeping to the rules of engagement on import and export procedures by adhering to the dictates of import/export guidelines, I would like to warn perpetrators of illegalities that our officers are always vigilant to uncover any form of unlawful trade. At this juncture, let me reiterate our resolve on meticulous examination of all cargoes coming in and out of Apapa port to curb the menace of illicit trade.

The Comptroller urged importers of non prohibited items to make sincere declarations, pay accurate duty and get required permits to avoid losing their investments and facing prosecution.

On the revenue aspect, the Apapa Area Command has collected a record breaking of N89.7 billion as revenue for November 2021 which is the highest monthly collection by any command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Also, the command’s revenue profile between January to November 2021 stood at N784.8 billion.

“This remarkable feat is a result of improved inter agency synergies, enhanced trade facilitation, speedy dispute resolution and prevention of revenue leakages,” he said.

