Steve Agbota

Apapa Command of the Nigeria Service (NCS) yesterday, said it has remitted the sum of N367.682 billion into federation account between January and September, 2020 as against N313.518 billion collected same period in 2019.

Addressing newsmen, the Command Area Controller, Mohammed Abba-Kura, said the revenue collected and remitted, which shows a significant increase different of N54.164 billion representing 17 per cent increase.

According to him, in the third quarter of 2020, between July and September, the Command collected revenue to the tune of N140.335 billion as Customs duty and others.

He added: “In comparison to the revenue collected same period in 2019, which stood N110.254 billion. This clearly shows a progressive different of N30.081 billion, depicting 27 per cent increase of collection for the period under review.” However, he said the difference recorded was made possible as a result of the resilience of officers in ensuring that importers and agents are made to do proper declarations, adhere strictly to import/export guidelines in tandem with extant laws.

Speaking on anti-smuggling operation, Abba -Kura said officers and men of the Command are not resting on their oars in enforcing government’s fiscal policies and other trade guidelines, saying it made a total seizure of 187 containers of pharmaceutical products and general goods from July to September 2020.

Given the breakdown of the seizures, he explained that 72 containers of pharmaceutical products, 24 containers of foreign parboiled rice and 23 containers of secondhand clothing and others sundry items were all seized. He said the culmulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of aforementioned items stood at N3.640 billion.