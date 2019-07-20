Former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for coming to the aids of Lagosians in his effort to repair the Oshodi-Apapa ex- pressway which had threatened the economic life of the people.
“It was a mission that seemed impossible”, Oboh noted.
Speaking to the Sun newspaper in Lagos, while appreciating the good work of the Governor so far, Oboh, who
is now a Pastor, enthused that “within few months of Sawo-Olu’s administration, Lagosians and indeed Nigerians in general have seen a great change on Osodi-Apapa Expressway.
‘A great renovation is actually taking place right now.
“The nightmarish gridlock on the Oshodi- Apapa Expressway, took a frightening dimension as erstwhile displaced traffic robbers returned to unleash terror and other nefarious activities on motorists and other road users around Apapa axis.
The standstill at Mile-2 to Tincan, along Oshodi-Apapa expressway as a result of fuel tanker Illegal parking on the road, the journey of 5mins that turns to 7 hours will now be a thing of the past.
The perennial gridlock that seemed to have put all relevant government agencies and government at all levels
at their wit’s end owing to the stretch of trucks from Mile 2 to Isolo will now vanish.
“In those days, Tincan Apapa was the best place to do business in Lagos and make profit, suddenly, all that was erroded.
“Now, we can beat our chest and say we are going back to the good old days in Apapa courtesy of Sanwo-Olu.
“The problem with our politicians is that they allow personal interest affect their promise to the people.
There is a saying that you cannot approve of a book by the look of its cover but in this case it’s the other way round, we can see Lagos state changing back to its former glory.
“My advice to Lagos State Governor is that he should not relent on his efforts, like Oliver Twist, we are asking him to equally look into other roads in Lagos that are in sorry condition. He should also look into sports in Lagos, like religion, sports is the people’s opium.”
Leave a Reply