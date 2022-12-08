By Lukman Olabiyi

Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations of Nigeria (COMTUA) has cried out over indiscriminate parking and obstruction of free flow of traffic on major roads by members of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD), a unit of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The council, in a petition to the Lagos State Government, through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Shola Giwa, also sought government’s intervention in curtailing the activities of hoodlums hindering smooth operation of stakeholders in the maritime sector. The zonal chairman of PTD Apapa was also petitioned over illegal activities of his members.

In the letter written by the National Secretary, COMTUA, Augustine Erhabour, the union expressed its displeasure at the indiscriminate parking and obstruction of the free flow of traffic on major roads by the PTD, as well as the non compliance with the terms of reference by the Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee.

“We have noticed, with grave concern, the activities of members of the above named association around the roads leading to the ports and terminals. Everyday, you see tanker drivers parking indiscriminately on the roads without giving any consideration to other road users.

“They have refused to obey the gentleman’s agreement reached between our union and theirs on use of the road leading to port during the day, while we work at night on the Mile 2, Tincan axis.”

He alleged that the traffic monitoring team and task force members of PTD were taking laws into their hands by extorting and harassing COMTUA members who are doing their legitimate businesses. The union also condemned the role being played by the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee, over harassment and vandalising of its members’ trucks and extortion.