By Steve Agbota

Port users were in shock on Thursday morning when the protracted Apapa gridlock that has defied all the solutions, disapeared overnight, as President Muhammadu Buhari visits Lagos ports to inaugurate the Deep Blue project.

When Daily Sun visited port, the container trucks and tankers that usually flooded the ever-busy Apapa Expressway disapeared into thin air, leaving a free flow of traffic for commuters.

From Coconut to TinCan Island port, onward to Apapa port complex was free of obstruction, while the Ijora-Apapa road was also completely free to traffic.

The internal roads around the port complex were also sanitised with the motorcycle (Okada) riders being limited to certain routes, cleaners on duty and security officers maintaining decorum.

However, President Buahari will arrive the Apapa port complex to inaugurate the $195 million maritime security architecture under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise called the Deep Blue project after commissioning Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

The move was to curb increasing criminal activities such as sea robbery, kidnapping, oil theft, illegal bunkering, smuggling and illegal trafficking in drugs and persons within the Gulf of Guinea, especially Nigeria.