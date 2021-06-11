By Steve Agbota

Port users were in shock yesterday morning when the protracted Apapa gridlock that has defied all solutions disapeared overnight as President Muhammadu Buhari visited Lagos ports to inaugurate the Deep Blue project.

When Daily Sun visited the port, container trucks and tankers that usually flooded the ever-busy Apapa Expressway had disapeared into thin air leaving a free flow of traffic for commuters.

From Coconut to TinCan Island port to Apapa port complex and Ijora-Apapa road were free.

The internal roads around the port complex were also sanitised with the motorcycle (Okada) riders being limited to certain routes.

President Buahari inaugurated the $195 million maritime security architecture under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure otherwise called the Deep Blue project after commissioning Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

The move was to curb increasing criminal activities such as sea robbery, kidnapping, oil theft, illegal bunkering, smuggling and illegal trafficking in drugs and persons within the Gulf of Guinea, especially Nigeria.