The Lagos State government, on Monday, said it would take over traffic management from the Presidential Taskforce Team, in order to restore sanity to the Apapa area.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this during a fact-finding visit to the Apapa Ports to ascertain the reason for the incessant congestion in the port area in spite of providing park for articulated trucks.

Sanwo-Olu said that a special team would be set up by his administration to take over traffic management in the area. He also said a stakeholders’ meeting, involving representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), haulage transport unions and port operators, among others, would be convened.

According to him, the meeting is to work out means of solving the protracted traffic gridlock in Apapa as well as having more efficient, effective port operations in the general interest of the public. The governor decried the level of indiscipline among port players and promised to tackle, head-on, the menace of extortionist tendencies levelled against security personnel in the Apapa environs.

“This is not the first time, certainly not the second and in fact this is about the third or the fourth time in my government that we are trying to see how we can bring an enduring solution to the Apapa gridlock,” Sanwo-Olu said.