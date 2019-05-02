Steve Agbota

In furtherance of its renewed commitment and vigour towards ending the present gridlock that had persisted at Apapa and its environs leading to the Ports, the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is at the verge of commissioning two transit parks located at Lillypond and Tin can Island Second Gate, which it strongly believes would enhance effective Port operations and improved service delivery across board.

It, however, informed stakeholders that priority would be given to truckers with empties and exports at the transit parks.

This was disclosed by its Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Dr. Sokonte Davies, at an interactive stakeholders meeting between the management and critical stakeholders held Apapa, Lagos.

While rolling out the management’s plan, Ms Usmanstated that the NPA as a landlord would not fold its arms and allow total breakdown of the system.

“ Instead, it would take the bull by the horn and proffer permanent solution to the menace in view of the role the sector plays in the life of the nation’s economy, she added.’’

According to Usman, some of the plans put in place include mandating the Incoming Task Force to ensure that all trucks are not allowed to park on the bridges forthwith. She stated that shipping lines and terminal operators should synergise their operations to ensure the success of the call up system.

He said security agencies are to remove all category of trucks milling round the port environment and that traffic and law enforcement agents would ensure that the Tincan Island – Mile 2 corridor axis is open for optimal Traffic and Port Management.

In addition, the various sectional Heads from the NPA involved in the exercise resolved that enforcement would be total while calling on the support and understanding of all involved.

They stressed that while the trailer parks were a transit point, it would ensure that broken down trucks are towed away on a penalty and urged all concerned that a platform would be made available for complaints to be lodged by stakeholders.

The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside , who was represented by Mrs. Anna James Akpan, Assistant Director, Shipping Development commemded the initiative of the NPA in putting an end to the menace.

She said: “The Port was a critical component of the maritime sector. The ease of access into the Port and the provision and maintenance of the facilities to create a free flow of activities cannot be overemphasised.”