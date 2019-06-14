Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has given the presidential taskforce on Apapa gridlock two more weeks to complete its assignment.

He approved the extension at a meeting at the Presidential Villa earlier in the week.

The task force which commenced its assignment on May 24, had up to June 7 to complete the assignment but is now expected to present a formal report at the end of its extended mandate on June 24.

In a statement on Friday, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said members of the task force and other stakeholders had requested for the extension of time.

President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a directive for the clearing of the gridlock and the restoration of law and order in Apapa and its environs within two weeks.

“We will extend the tenure of the taskforce by two weeks and we must all work together to be able to resolve all the issues raised here today,” Osinbajo said.

“It will take both medium and long-term solutions to ultimately enable us present to the users an efficient port environment for the economy and businesses to thrive.

“We will not allow any interests to undermine our nation’s economy.”

The vice-president directed the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and other stakeholders to expedite action on the opening of additional truck parks and parking bays around Lagos as well as the commencement of the electronic call-up system at the port.