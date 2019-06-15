Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has given the presidential taskforce on Apapa gridlock two more weeks to complete its assignment. He approved the extension at a meeting at the presidential villa earlier in the week.

The taskforce, which commenced its assignment on May 24 had up to June 7 to complete the assignment but is now expect- ed to present a formal report at the end of its extended mandate on June 24.

In a statement on Friday, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said members of the taskforce and other stakeholders had requested the extension. President Muham- madu Buhari had issued a directive for the clearing up of the gridlock and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its envi- rons within two weeks.

“We will extend the tenure of the taskforce by two weeks and we must all work together to be able to resolve all the issues raised here today. It will take both medium and longterm solutions to ultimately enable us present to the users an efficient port environment for the economy and businesses to thrive. We will not allow any interests to undermine our nation’s economy,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice President directed the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and other stakehold- ers to expedite action on the opening of ad- ditional truck parks and parking bays around Lagos, as well as commencement of the electronic call up system at the port.