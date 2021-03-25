By Steve Agbota

Tin Can Island Port Truck Operators have threatened to withdraw operations from the port over challenges bedevilling the newly introduced electronic call up system and extortion by security agents at the Tin Can Island access road.

The truckers who had embarked on a three -day protest gave the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) one week to address the challenges affecting its newly introduced electronic call up system and extortion, failing which they would resort to total shut down of haulage services at the port.

The truckers who spoke with journalists during a protest to express their grievances about the anormalies in the system, alleged that the presence of security agencies along the Mile 2 to Sunrise corridor posed a serious menace to operators.

They also alleged that the electronic call-up system has failed to address the gridlock, alleging that the process was fraudulent.

The truck operators, who said they were not averse to the e-call up system, said that the problems attached to its implementation process should be expunged for ease of operation for them.

They further alleged that the process was fraught with fraud, extortion by owners of the holding bays assigned to drop empty containers.

Coordinator of the truck operators at Tin Can port, Sylvester Keshinro, said that even though they had their own holding bays, NPA has refused to approve them for use but was instead asking them to park their trucks at accredited truck parks.