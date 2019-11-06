Steve Agbota

A group, Concerned Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (CFFN) has said it lost three of its members to Apapa gridlock within one week and has threatened to down tools if concerned authority failed to find a lasting solution to the traffic menace.

Chairman of the group, Andy Omenogo, said in Lagos yesterday that a member of the group died last week Friday and another on Saturday. According to him, only three days ago, another member of the group slumped and died while in the traffic.

He blamed the death on the perennial traffic that has not only led to the loss of lives of its members, but caused loss of billions of Naira.

While reacting to the development, Vice President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Kayode Farinto, said 40 per cent of members of the group now suffer high blood pressure, saying the country would continue to sustain loses if urgent steps were not taken to address the traffic situation.