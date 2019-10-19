The Chairman, Apapa Local Government of Lagos state, Mr Owolabi Adele, has proposed for re-amendment of the assisting laws, in the council, to enhance Internally Generated Revenue and boost business in the community. The Head of Public Affairs of the Council, Mr Olaniyi Idowu, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, after the stakeholder’s meeting on Amended and Proposed Bye-laws in the council. He quoted Adele as saying that the administration of the council had also proposed a bill to create an enabling environment for the promulgation of people-oriented Bye-Law in the community. According to Adele, where there is lno law, there is no offence but where there is one, we must abide with the law of our environment, so as not to run foul of the laws. “The amended Laws are as follow; Environmental Sanitation, Market Regulation, Slacking of Building, Packing and Control of Traffic, Canopy and extension on Building, Cutting of Road Tar, Sand Digging and Filling Operation, Control of kiosks, Workshop and Private Lock-Up Shops Permit. “Other amended law includes ; Naming of Streets and Numbering of Houses, Destruction/Removal of Log Roads, Sign and Abandoned Vehicle – one way drivea one lane packing control,”he said The chairman said the council also proposed a bill for a Bye-Law to prohibit trading around the perimeter fence of primary schools within Apapa LGA.

” There is need for government to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive in any society. Hence, the resolve on the amended and proposed Bye-Law.”

According to Adele,government is a contractual agreement between the governed and the governor.

He assured the people that the present administration in the state would be mutually inclusive by seeking citizens’ views before taking life touching decisions or policies.

Adele emphasised the need to organise the interactive forum for citizens to gain benefits accruable from it.

He also further that it was a conviction that if people’s laws were made, there would be a greater security of life and property as individual or corporate organisations would not live in the state of nature.

According to him,adequate security will create high tendency for peaceful coexistence, adding that everyone will have the confidence to say that they make they participated in making laws together for the council.

The council boss said that amending the existing laws would make business to thrive and more profit and business opportunities would be available.

He said that the amendment would also boost business activities in Apapa, and citizens would be well disposed to enjoy dividends of democracy in terms of Social amenities such as Roads, Water, Security and Health among others. (NAN)