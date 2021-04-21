By Steve Agbota

Exporters, commuters and residents of Lagos State have expressed worry over the current state of Apapa Oshodi expressway, which has become a death trap and hot spot for criminals to perpuate their notorious activities.

The international road, which links the two of the nation’s seaports (Tin Can Island and Apapa ports) has become an embarrassment to the country, as people are losing their lives and valuables due to the dilapidating state of the road.

When Daily Sun moved through the road yesterday, the usual heavy traffic gridlock on both sides of the road was there. The traffic majorly caused by big pot holes and craters. Tankers were parked on both sides of the road from 2nd Rainbow bustop to Coconut bus stop living only narrow space for other motorists.

Commuters going to Oshodi, in commerical and private vehicles were seen taking one lane, facing vehicles coming from Mile 2. The big pot holes on the road at Jakande was already flooded, causing traffic and further making the road impassable for motorists and commuters.

Meanwhile, exporters have lamented that the failed road caused them to lose much of their export products due to long days spent on the road before reaching their destinations, which invariably affected revenue government would have derived from it, according to those who spoke with Daily Sun.

However, a commercial bus driver, who identified himself as Goddie Anate, said over the last one year, the road has become a death trap for motorists as well as a hot spot for criminals. According to him, the Apapa Oshodi expressway has not only become a death trap, it has also affected business as buses develop faults and trailers with their containers are falling daily due to the bad state of the road.

He added that the situation has been causing serious traffic jam on the expressway such that motorists often abandon their vehicles once they get to a particular spot that are impassable.

Also speaking with Daily Sun, the Cordinator of Tin Can Island Port Truck Operators, Syvester Keshinro, appealed to government to come to commuters’ rescue. “The situation calls for serious attention. It is one road that means so much to many Nigerians. God forbid, if an important person dies or container falls on them, government would know that to do on the roads. As truck operators, we are just managing the road and risking our lives as well. Government needs to wake up and do the needful,” he said.