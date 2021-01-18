Ongoing first phase reconstruction and rehabilitation project of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki expressway would be delivered in April, Mr Funsho Adebiyi, coordinating director, Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, has said.

During an assessment tour of the construction site in Lagos, yesterday, he said sections one, three and four of the project were almost ready, adding that section two of the project which spans Beach Land bus stop area to Cele Bus Stop would also be completed in December.

While analysing the progress on site, Adebiyi said the road which starts from Liverpool Road and Nigerian Ports Authority gate was an important “A1 Road” which transversed several States.

“The whole length of the initial contract (sections one, three and four) stood at about 27 kilometers and we have achieved about 61 per cent completion on the average. For section one we have achieved about 70 per cent which means we have completed the carriageway of 8.5 kilometres. Section three has achieved about 63 per cent because we have completed the carriageway also and have only the service lane ready.

“In section four we have achieved about 34 per cent which means we are currently working on section four. Section two that was left out before has been newly awarded, and our plan is to move plants and equipment from completed sections to start section two.”