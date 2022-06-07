By Steve Agbota

Barely seven days after Lagos State Government commenced the implementation of the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in six local governments, strong indications have emerged that Okada riders are gradually returning to Apapa port access roads.

Some residents of the Apapa port city who spoke with Daily Sun, have decried the gradual return of the riders to the port corridors and its environs, warning it was dangerous development due to the security challenges it poses.

During a monitoring visit to Apapa-Oshodi port access roads, Daily Sun spotted scores of Okoda operators along the port corridors yesterday morning operating along Apapa, Otto-Wharf, Mile 2 bridge up to Toyota bus stop and Airport Road.

Some of the bike riders were also seen carrying passengers along the Port access roads while some were constituting nuisance at Mile 2 bridge.

A resident, Mr. John Ajewole, who spoke with Daily Sun, said many residents were last week when all Okada riders left Apapa roads after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ban of motorcycle operations in six Local Government Areas and Council developemnt Areas of the State.

“Over the years, residents of Apapa have had to contend with so many issues especially the Okada operators who turn virtually every gutter and walkways to public toilets thus posing health and environmental hazards. When they were banned, we were happy that our problem has gone. But this morning when I woke up to see some of them carrying passengers around the vicinity, I felt bad.

“The Lagos State Government should not take this issue of Okada operators with levity. It is a serious issue that has to do with security. For someone to enter a church in Owo, Ondo state and killed innocent people, it is obvious we are not secure in South West, which is why government of Lagos must tackle this Okada issues with seriousness particularly as over 90 per cent of the Okoda riders in the state are foreigners with no means of identification,” he lamented.

He said for a State Government to make a pronouncement that took effect on June 1, and within seven days, such pronouncement has been trashed, shows that something is wrong somewhere.

However, a port user, Charles Nwanne, said that government needs to take the issue of Okada riders in Apapa very serious because majority of them are foreigners with no means of identification. He lamented that Okada riders were gradually coming back to the port access roads. adding that one needs to be very careful with the way things are going on in the country.

