The Rotary Club of Apapa District 9110 Nigeria plans to spend about N31 million on some projects during the 2018/2019 Rotary year.

The 35th president of the club, Ifediba Chukwudi, stated this recently at his inauguration, which included the induction of new members and the club’s board of directors.

Among the projects are the rehabilitation of five blocks of classrooms at Alakoto Nursery and Primary School, Apapa, for the nursery class at the cost of N2 million. The Youth Development Programme on Cyber Crimes and Drug Abuse will gulp a total of N500,000, while the construction of a sick bay at Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ajegunle, is expected to cost N10 million.

The club will also sponsor five blind students of Paceli School for the Blind, Surulere, with N2 million, organise a skills acquisition and empowerment programme with N3 million, provide hygiene for secondary schools at Tolu Complex, Ajegunle, with N2 million, and ‘Show Love Campaign to the Needy,’ which will cost N2 million.

Other projects that will cost the club some money include the Rotary Family Health Day (Health Awareness and Treatment), visitation to Berth Torrey Home, the home for the physically challenged and prisons, beautification of Boundary Roundabout and Provision of waste bin at Boundary Market.

The event, which has the theme “Be the Inspiration,” took place in Lagos.

Chukwudi, on behalf of the club, reaffirmed the Rotary’s commitment to doing good in the community, especially by assisting the disadvantaged.

“We will not abandon them because we cherish each other and because humanity is one. We will continue to share the same hope and faith. This is how Rotarians over the years, through their thoughts, words and deeds create goodwill, peace and understanding throughout the world. As we pursue our Rotary dreams this year, we hope to reach our community through our humanitarian projects and programmes which are designed to assist the less fortunate members of our society”.

Chukwudi, an international businessman and the executive director of Chizzek Nigeria Limited and Chidex Import and Export Company Ltd, called on all to join hands with him to make the new Rotary year a successful one.

Royal father of the day, G.O. Ezechukwu, Okwuloha 1 of Umuchu, described Chukwudi as a young man full of enthusiasm and eagerness to help the less privileged, and who also participates very actively in developmental efforts of his community. The royal father urged him to work tirelessly to leave visible imprints during his service year.

“We also look forward to the extension of your programmes and projects to Umuchu so that our community will share in this your exalted post of service to mankind,” he said.

In his valedictory speech, outgoing president, Chimera Charles Ezenwanne, outlined some of the projects carried out during his administration. They include N500,000 disbursed to 10 widows, 10 wheelchairs to disabled persons at N37,000 each, and 10 white sticks to children of Paceli School, Surulere, Lagos.

According to Ezenwanne, the club also organised a seminar, the first of its kind. In attendance were the district governor, the district training team, and the past district governors. They gave adequate training on Rotary to all the Rotary members to gain more knowledge of Rotary, among his other achievements.