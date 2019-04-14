Tony John, Port Harcourt

The supplementary elections for Rivers State House of Assembly in four local government areas held yesterday recorded low turnout, following downpour across the state.

The polls took place in Abua/Odua, Ahoada West, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro LGAs, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recorded electoral violence that led to the cancellation of the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the councils by the commission.

The results have not been released by INEC.

Meanwhile, in Gokana LGA, accreditation and voting commenced at about 9:30a.m in Ward 5, Units 1 to 12 in Yeghe community.

The early morning downpour was said to have caused the delay in the commencement of the polls, leading to low turnout in that area.

There was large turn out in Ward 4, Unit 19, which is the ward of the PDP candidate, Dumle Maol.

The House of Assembly candidate of the PDP commended the process, including the security agents deployed to the ward.

In Ward 4, Unit 15, voting also went on peacefully with the Commissioner of Finance, Fred Kpakol, commending INEC and security officials, for the conduct of the exercise.