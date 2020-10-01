…Proffers Solutions to Economic Challenges

Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), has congratulated Nigeria and Nigerians as the country marks its 60th Independence anniversary.

The APBN President, Akinloye Oyegbola, who said this in a congratulatory message also proffered solutions on how the country can overcome some of its challenges. He said that Nigeria has come a long way but needs to be more united.

He stated that professionals in any country are responsible for a large percentage of the development. He said, “Our country could be more united if the government provides appropriate manpower and materials to combat insurgency banditry and kidnapping; Invests in information technology devices in tackling the security menace and give appropriate punishment to those responsible for security breaches to serve at deterrent.”

He further advised government to acknowledge the deplorable state of our health care delivery infrastructure as exposed by the pandemic and focus on giving it a comprehensive phase lift. He added that government should support not only the SMEs, but the professional enterprises and establishments too. He also called for intensified effort at diversification of the economy, investing massively in ICT and effecting substantial improvement in the education sector for economic growth and job creation.

According to him government can reduce the 50% recurrent expenditure in Nigeria’s budget through far reaching review of cost of governance at all levels, apply structured removal of subsidies and using some of it to grow particular areas of diversification of the economy like agriculture.

He said: “government should address the huge deficit in physical infrastructure provision and the supporting human and soft infrastructure.

“The former is being addressed through foreign dominated procurement. The latter must be national resources based to ensure sustainability and efficient utilization. This is where the Nigerian Professionals are needed”.

The APBN President said the need to high level of local content in all phases can not be over emphasized, stressing that the Nigerian Professionals with their advanced knowledge of all the sectors must be engaged to acquire technology, manage the process for the best results and sustain the infrastructure by installing systems to manage its performance.

The APBN, founded in 1983 is the Umbrella Association for the Professional Bodies of Nigeria. In 1992, it was recognized by the Federal Government as a constituent part of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) of our economy in Nigeria. It has the 30 foremost professional bodies in its growing membership.

APBN aims at advancing professionalism and professional practice in Nigeria. It seeks to confer valuable professional advantages and privileges, impose professional responsibilities on its Member-bodies and encourage them to support work which is important to the nation and the professionals.