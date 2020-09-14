The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has thumped up the Vice Captain of the prestigious Ikoyi Club Golf Section, Meckson Innocent Okoro, for his positive drive towards publicizing the body, while endorsing the National Real Estate TV programme, powered by a real estate guru.

The endorsement ceremony took place over the weekend during APBN quarterly board meeting, sponsored and hosted by the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigerian, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa (MFR), on behalf of PSN at the PSN National Secretariat at Anthony Village, Ikeja area of Lagos State.

President of the association, Engr Olumuyiwa Ajibola, past president of Nigerian Society of Engineers and the board of the APBN, which comprises the presidents of all professional bodies in the country, adopted the golfer who doubles as the Executive Producer of the TV programme and Director of Publicity for the professional body.

APBN commended Okoro over what it described as ‘visionary leadership’ in his creative advocacy and courageous publicity delivery on real estate, sports and also on other pertinent endeavours of national discourse.

In the words of the president of the APBN, “Okoro has served the APBN in the capacity of Publicity Secretary for two years and also Financial Secretary of APBN for another two years. From every indication, Dr Chief M.I. Okoro sacrificed for APBN in the past, therefore, his reappointment as Corporate Image Maker and Director of Publicity for APBN is a manifestation of putting the round peg in the round hole.”

APBN further resolved to transform Nigerian from the status of a third world country into a first class one capable of competing with other nations of the world, in keeping with Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa’s ideal for a new Nigeria, with the cooperation and partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.