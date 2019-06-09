Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State chapters of All Progressive Congress, APC, and African Action Congress, AAC, have decried the development agenda of Governor Ben Ayade-led administration in the last four years.

The opposition parties also took a swipe at the governor’s penchant for foreign trips at taxpayers’ expense, calling on him to focus on governance and tackle intractable problems ranging from poverty to communal clashes.

In separate interviews, the parties agreed that now was the auspicious time to speak out and ensure that the PDP-led government in the state not only fulfilled all its election promises, but remain accountable to the electorate.

Speaking, the Vice Chairman of APC, Central senatorial district, Hon Cletus Obun, said the last four years of PDP in the state was a pathetic situation as it was full of all promises and junketing around the globe looking for investors.

Obun, a former member of state House of Assembly, said the industrialisation policy of the present administration seems not to be yielding positive results as 90 per cent of the cottage industries scattered across the state were yet to be completed neither had they boosted the much-talked about employment.

He said: “There is a misdirected developmental agenda which is a result of leadership misdirection. Nobody is accountable to anybody. The leadership for us before now in Cross River has been that of continuity.

“Today, Tinapa and Monorail are dead; the Ranch and Bebi Airstrip have been abandoned. What we have in its place is Superhighway, Deep seaport and another proposed Obudu airport. More MoUs are being signed while all that were signed in the past 4 years there is nothing to show.”

The APC chieftain wondered how the state government would fare especially now that the local government money that was being used as a cash cow was gone as a result of the NFIU directive.

Further decrying the incessant foreign travels by Governor Ben Ayade since assumption of office in 2015, the chairman of AAC, Citizen Agab Jalingo, said leaving the country in the name of looking for foreign investors at the slightest prompting, without properly informing Cross Riverians was no longer acceptable

He said: “The governor recently returned from an unannounced trip to Taipei in Taiwan for his inauguration for the second term and seven days after the swearing in, he was spotted in Oslo, Norway where social media speculations said he went for “business conferences.

“In case the governor is forgetting, he needs to be reminded that the electorate who voted for him have every right to know the details of his incessant travels. We need to be also informed on whose expense he is travelling, where he is going, what he is going for, who is going with him, how long the trip will last and when they should be expected back in the country.”