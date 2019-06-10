Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State chapters of All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Action Congress (AAC), have decried the development agenda of Governor Ben Ayade-led administration in the last four years.

The opposition parties also took a swipe at the government’s penchant for foreign trips at tax payers’ expense, calling on the governor to concentrate on how to focus on governance and tackle intractable internal problems ranging from poverty to communal clashes.

In separate interviews, the parties agreed that it was time to speak out and ensure the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state not only fulfil all election promises, but become accountable to the electorate.

APC Vice Chairman, Central Senatorial District, Cletus Obun, said the last four years of PDP in the state was a pathetic situation as it was full of promises and junketing around the globe looking for investors.

Obun, former Assembly member, said the industrialisation policy of the current administration seems not to be yielding positive results as 90 percent of the cottage industries scattered across the state yet to be completed neither has it boosted the much-talked about employment.

He said: “There is misdirected developmental agenda which is a result of leadership misdirection. Nobody is accountable to anybody. The leadership for us before now in Cross River has been that of continuity.

“Today, Tinapa and Monorail are dead; the Ranch and Bebi Airstrip has been abandoned. What we have in its place is Superhighway, Deep seaport and another proposed Obudu airport.”